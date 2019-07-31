Silver Alert Issued for Missing Columbus Woman

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing out of Columbus, Indiana.

Nancy Ann Wagner is 88-years-old and was last seen on Wednesday, July 31st at 9 a.m. She is described as a white female, standing 5’5 ft., and weighing 180 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, brown shorts, and driving a red 2001 four-door Chevrolet Cavalier with Indiana plate PB4263.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Nancy Ann Wagner, contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-379-1689 or 911.

