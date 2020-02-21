Silver Alert Issued for Indiana 12-Year-Old in Possible Possession of Handgun

A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued in Indiana for a missing 12-year-old boy who may be in the possession of a handgun.

Ayden Elijah Adee is missing from Warsaw, Indiana, which is 126 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 9:30 pm.

He’s described as being 5’6″ tall and weighing around 108 pounds., with red hair and brown eyes.

Adee was last seen wearing a black ball cap, black and blue coat, black vest, and blue jeans.

Police believe he may be in possession of a .40 caliber handgun. Multiple crews from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources have been searching the area.

“Ayden is possibly in possession of a .40 caliber handgun. Multiple units from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources have been searching the Sellers Lake area throughout the day,” the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

