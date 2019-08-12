Silver Alert Issued for Illinois Man

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has sent out a statewide Silver Alert for 64-year-old Wendell Williams

Wendell is missing out of Galatia, Illinois. Williams has not been heard from since Saturday and his last known location via his cell phone was near the Gallatin-White County area between Omaha and Carmi.

Williams was driving a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee, with a license plate number of V126701. Williams is described as a white male, 6 foot tall, 185 pounds, hazel eyes, and brown hair.

Anyone who has information or may have seen Williams is asked to contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 618-252-8661.

