Silver Alert Issued for Daviess County, Indiana Man

Indiana State Police has sent out a statewide Silver Alert for a Daviess County, Indiana man.

Authorities are investigating the disappearance of 72-year-old Daniel Grannan. He was last seen on August 3rd in Washington, Indiana. He is five-foot-nine inches, with gray hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo of a heart on his upper right arm and skin graft scars below belly button and forearm.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. If anyone has information on Daniel Grannan, they are to contact the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 812-254-1060.

