Silver Alert Issued

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Caitlyn Marie Baker, a 17 year old white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 130 pounds, blonde hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a black t-shirt and grey sweatpants, and driving or riding in a black 2003 Ford Focus with Ohio license plate number FPF2387.

Caitlyn is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana which is 129 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 9:30 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Caitlyn may be in the company of Sophia Lanae Kline, a 16 year old white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 110 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes. Sophia is missing out of Ohio.

If you have any information on Caitlyn Marie Baker, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.

