Silver Alert Delcared for Missing Greenfield Toddler, Mother

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a three-year-old toddler and his mother.

The Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Ahren Karl Barowsky. He is a white male, 3 feet 5 inches tall, 40 pounds, blonde hair with hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a red & white ball cap, dark blue heavy coat and green pants.

Barowsky is in the company of his mother 37-year-old Mary Barowsky. She is a white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, blonde hair with brown eyes. She drives a dark blue 2003 GMC Yukon with Indiana plate FI7106.

The pair was last seen Monday, February 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. They are believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ahren Karl Barowsky and Mary Barowsky, contact the Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department at 317-477-6000 or 911.

Comments

comments