Silver Alert Delcared for Missing Anderson Man

A Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing out of Anderson, Indiana.

The Anderson Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 63-year-old Terry L. Jackson. He is a Black male, 6 feet, 300 pounds, he has black hair and brown eyes.

Jackson was last seen on February 6 at 4 p.m. wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. He may possibly be driving a black 2012 GMC Sierra with Indiana license plate BBE544.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jackson, contact the Anderson Department at 765-648-6775 or 911.

