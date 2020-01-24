Silver Alert Declared for Missing Vincennes Woman

A Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing out of Knox County.

The Knox County Sherif’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 73-year-old Barabara Risch. She is a while female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, she has gray hair with hazel eyes. She was last seen in Vincennes on January 23 driving a white 2006 Lincoln Town Car with Indiana plate number UNXI95.

If you have any information on Barbara J. Risch, contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Department at 812-882-7660 or 911.

Comments

comments