Silver Alert Declared for Missing Rochester Woman

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from Rochester, Indiana.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Logann Renee Hatfield. She is a 20-year-old white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 110 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, with “Brianna” and a rose tattoo on her left ankle and “an alien” on her right shoulder.

She drives a red 2003 Ford Focus with a broken rear windshield covered with plexi glass and duct tape with Indiana license plate number 787YGH.

She was last seen on Saturday, September 14th at 10:30 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Hatfield, contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-419-2819 or 911.

