Silver Alert Declared for Missing Plymouth Man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing out of Plymouth, Indiana.

The Plymouth Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 80-year-old William Wallace. He is a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes and driving a gray 2014 Ford Fusion with Indiana license plate number TF644.

William is in the company of 80-year-old Jane Wallace, a white female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 100 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on Sunday, September 29, at 9 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Wallace, contact the Plymouth Police Department at 574-936-3187 or 911.

Comments

comments