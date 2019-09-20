Silver Alert Declared for Missing New Castle Man

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing from New Castle, Indiana.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 96-year-old Cloyd Dye Jr.

He is a white male, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 144 pounds, and has grey hair with brown eyes. Dye Jr. was last seen wearing a white Manchester College sweatshirt, shorts with pants underneath and driving a grey 2015 Chrysler 300 with Indiana license plate 125TTX.

He was last seen on Friday, September 20th at 7 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Dye Jr., contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 765-529-4901, ext. 1 or 911.

Comments

comments