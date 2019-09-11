Silver Alert Declared for Missing Mishawaka Infant

UPDATE:

A Silver Alert issued on Wednesday for Harmoni Thompson has been canceled as of 11:07 a.m. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678.

—–

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an infant missing from Mishawaka, Indiana.

The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 1-year-old Harmoni Thompson. She is a black female, 2 feet 10 inches tall, 16 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.

She was last seen on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 10 a.m. Harmoni may be in the company of Azaria Jackson, a black female, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 300 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes and driving a silver Pontiac Grand Prix with Indiana license plate 164RIO.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Harmoni Thompson, contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678 or 911.

