Silver Alert Declared for Missing McCordsville Man

A statewide silver alert has been declared for 88-year-old James Leroy Billingsley of McCordsville, Indiana

Billingsley is a white male, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a Marine Veteran baseball cap, white t-shirt, jeans, and driving a gray 2016 Honda Civic 4-door with Indiana plate 871RAR.

Billingsley is missing from McCordsville which is 20 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, July 8th at 8:30 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Billingsley, contact the McCordsville Police Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.

