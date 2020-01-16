Silver Alert Declared for Missing Lafayette Man

A Silver Alert has been declared a man missing out of Lafayette, Indiana.

The Lafayette Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 56-year-old Howard Chappell. He is a white male, he stands at 5’8″, and weighs 160-190 pounds. Chappell has blonde hair with blue eyes.

He was last seen on January 13, 2020, at 3:15. He was wearing a Purdue windbreaker, black shirt, pants, and white shoes and driving a white jeep Cherokee.

If you have any information on Chappell, contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or 911.

Comments

comments