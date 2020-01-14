Silver Alert Declared for Missing Indiana Woman

A Silver Alert has been declared for Deborah R. Gray of Greenfield, Indiana.

Gray is 52-years-old and described as being 5’2″ tall, 130 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen Tuesday, January 7 at 12:00 p.m., driving a black 2019 Nissan Frontier truck with Florida license plate JKSF93.

Gray is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Any information on the whereabouts of Deborah R. Gray should be reported to the Greenfield Police Department at (317) 477-4400.

