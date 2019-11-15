Silver Alert Declared for Missing Hebron Man

The Porter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of 86-year-old Zachariah Wayne Lee who is missing out of Herbon, Indiana.

He is described as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 176 pounds, white hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a long sleeve button up blue dress shirt, navy blue dress pants, no shoes and a tan winter coat with a thick neck collar.

Lee was last seen on Saturday, November 9 at 1:30 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Lee, contact the Porter County Sheriff’s Office at 219-477-3170 or 911

