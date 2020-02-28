Silver Alert Declared for Missing Hammond Girl

The Hammond Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 14-year-old Christiana Bennett who is missing from Hammond, Indiana. She is female, 5 feet 4 inches, 125 pounds, black hair with brown eyes. Bennett was last seen wearing a dark blue short sleeve polo shirt, khaki pants, black Nike Air Max gym shoes, and black “Bubble coat” not puffy.

She was last seen on Thursday, February 13 at 2:30 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Christiana Bennett, contact the Hammond Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.

