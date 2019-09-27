Silver Alert Declared for Missing Goshen Woman

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing out of Goshen, Indiana.

The Goshen Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 75-year-old Pricilla Douglas. She is a white female, stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes. She drives a maroon 2011 Ford Fiesta with Indiana license plate number D455BV.

Douglas was last seen on Friday, September 27 at 9 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with any information on Douglas can contact the GPD at 574-533-4151 or 911.

