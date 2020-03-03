Indiana
Silver Alert Declared for Missing Girl From Camby, Indiana
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 15-year-old Paris Christine Stabler-Day who last seen March 2 around 2:30 a.m. She is a white female, 5 feet 4 inches, 120 pounds, blonde hair with blue eyes.
Stabler-Day was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with a rose on the sleeve, blue jeans or black leggings, and white tennis shoes. Stabler-Day also has braces on her teeth.
She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Paris Christine Stabler-Day, contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department at 765-653-5115 or 911.