Silver Alert Declared for Missing Carmel Man

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing out of Carmel, Indiana.

The Carmel Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 30-year-old Tyler Lee Lott. He stands at 6’1, he weighs 150 pounds, he has brown hair with brown eyes. Lott was last seen on November 5th, at approximately 9:30 a.m driving a silver 2006 Mercedes-Benz ML350 with Indiana plate number 106RHQ.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Tyler Lee Lott, contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580 or 911.

Comments

comments