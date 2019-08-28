Silver Alert Declared for Missing Boonville Woman

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Boonville woman.

The Boonville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Donna Gail Hatfield who is missing from Boonville.

Hatfield is a 72-year-old white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 125 pounds, with grayish brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen on Thursday, June 13th at 9:09 a.m.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Hatfield, contact the BPD at 812-897-1200 or 911.

