Silver Alert Declared for Missing Anderson Woman

The Anderson Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 28-year-old Amanda R Stabler who is missing out of Anderson, Indiana.

Stabler is a white female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 190 pounds, blonde hair with green eyes, and last seen in a silver or white, 2011 – 2014 sedan.

She was last seen on Wednesday, January 8 at 4:14 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Stabler, contact the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or 911.

