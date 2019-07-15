Silver Alert Declared for Missing 3-Year-Old Elkhart Girl

A statewide Silver alert has been issued for 3-year-old Avelina Seleni Juraz Duran who is missing from Elkhart, Indiana.

Duran is a Hispanic female, 3 feet 1 inches tall, 45 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes with a mole on the left side of her head. She may be in the company of Edward Brena. She was last seen on Friday, July 12th at 5 p.m.

If you have any information on Avelina Seleni Juraz Duran, contact the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.

Comments

comments