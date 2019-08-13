Silver Alert Declared for Jeffersonville Man

The Jeffersonville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 69-year-old Lawrence “Larry” Haas.

Haas is missing from Jeffersonville, Indiana which is 112 miles southeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, August 10th at 12 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Haas is a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, camouflage jacket, blue shirt, denim shorts, cowboy boots, and has a scar on the right side of his neck and no teeth.

Anyone with information on Haas can contact the JPD at 812-246-6996 or 911.

