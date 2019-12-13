Silver Alert Declared: James Paul Studinski

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of James Paul Studinski, an 80-year-old white male, 6 feet tall, 175 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a tan baseball cap with “Dog People” written on it, a tan heavy jacket, an orange long sleeve pullover, Levi jeans, and driving a silver Chrysler Town and Country with Indiana license plate number 746AXV.

Studinski is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana which is 125 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on James Paul Studinski, contact the Allen County Police Department at 260-449-3000 or 911.

Comments

comments