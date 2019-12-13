Silver Alert Declared for Missing Terre Haute Teen

The Terre Haute Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 15-year-old Clayton Matthew Johnson. He is missing from Terre Haute, Indiana and was last seen on Saturday, December 7 at 2:05 a.m.

He is a white male, stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, he has brown hair with blue eyes, was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt with a grey hood, blue jeans, and red tennis shoes.

Johnson is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Johnson, contact the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661 or 911.

