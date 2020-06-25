Silver Alert Declared for Man Missing From Schererville

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing from Schererville, Indiana.

The Schererville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 39-year-old Chad Joseph Paulson. He is a white male, 5 feet 9 inches, 145 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes. Paulson may possibly be driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit with Indiana license plate 926RMV.

Paulson is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Paulson, contact the Schererville Police Department 219-322-5000 or 911

Comments

comments