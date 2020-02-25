Silver Alert Declared for 9-Year-Old Boy Missing Out of Lawrence, Indiana

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 9-year-old boy missing out of Lawrence, Indiana.

The Lawrence Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Kamonnie Bennett who was last seen on February 24 at 4:30 p.m. He is a black male, 4 feet 2 inches tall, 70 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, light blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

If you have any information on Kamonnie Bennett, contact the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575 or 911.

