Significant Loss Felt After Fire at Conley Bottom Resort

Crews respond to a massive fire Monday at the Conley Bottom Resort in Lake Cumberland.

Video captured flames coming from the Marina. The owner says the fire destroyed the store and cafe, but luckily there were no reported injuries.

Firefighters say, by the time they made it to the scene at least three buildings were engulfed.

“It was just engulfed,” said Houseboat owner Sue Busch. “I mean it was huge. That was certain parts, colors were changing. Sometimes it was red, yellow, green. It was horrible.

“I’m sure it looks horrible in the videos, but just to see it was terrible.”

No rental boats were damaged and the marina will open for Memorial Day, which is typically one of the busiest weekends at the lake.

