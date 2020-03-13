Signature School Joins Local Schools Districts in Closure

All EVSC schools are now closed through March 27th. Evansville Catholic School and Evansville Lutheran School will be following the same guidelines.

Warrick County canceling classes Friday. The University of Evansville and USI have also decided to extend their spring breaks and all classes will move to online.

This comes following Governor Eric Holcomb’s executive order to limit public gatherings to 250. Not even Indiana’s top-ranked high school is immune to the effects of the pandemic.

While there are no known cases of the coronavirus locally, schools are taking extra steps to make sure their students and faculty are healthy and safe.

Although Signature School is not technically apart of the EVSC they are following in their footsteps and also closing school for the next two weeks and moving classroom instruction online. But that’s not keeping the spirit of the students down.

Akshaj Mishra says, “We still kept our pancake breakfast going. We’re dressed up in our senior colors, our class colors, just trying to keep the energy going for our last day of school here.”

Just like the Ford Center and Victory Theatre had to cancel some of their upcoming events, Signature School sadly had to cancel an annual celebration in which students play games at the YMCA. Luckily, they were still able to have fun on their last day of in-person classroom education.

Jean Hitchcock says, “We’re making lemonade out of lemon. We’re having a pancake breakfast outside. Everybody has their social distance but we will have to cancel the spring fling.”

While Signature School is planning to do distance learning, followed by their spring break, they are hopeful classes will resume as normal so students can finish out of the rest of their classwork at their downtown Evansville campus and still have a successful graduation.

