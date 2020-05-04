Signature HealthCARE Nurse Honored After Passing Away From COVID-19 Complications

Members of the Warrick County community came together to honor and remember a healthcare hero who passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

On Friday, a 65-year-old nurse of Signature HealthCARE passed away due to coronavirus complications.

A gathering was held at the facility on Sunday in her honor.

There are over 100 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Warrick County, and some of those most affected by the disease are healthcare and medical workers.

“I’d say they’re at a much higher risk, and I also think that they’re proud to do what they do,” said Renee Stanton, a home health nurse. “That’s why we’re here – to be proud with her, for her.”

As those in the Warrick County community affected by COVID-19 continue the battle against the disease, some want to remind others of how to keep each other safe.

“Follow your rules and guidelines – stay six feet apart, wash your hands, cover your mouth when you cough – you know, that kind of stuff,” said Kelly Hester, another healthcare worker present at the memorial gathering.

Signs were displayed by attendees of the memorial, remembering, thanking, and regarding the fallen nurse as a hero.

