Signature HealthCARE Implements Antibody and Antigen Testing for COVID-19

Signature HealthCARE is now aiming to take its fight against COVID-19 to the next level by incorporating the National COVID-19 Tracking and Recovery Program by BASE10 Genetics, Inc.

The BASE10 program combines FDA validated tests with a powerful and scalable digital platform to enable COVID-19 screening and management, based on need.

With BASE10, Signature HealthCARE will further expand its testing capability throughout its facilities.

Officials say it will utilize PCR testing or nasal swab to confirm active COVID-19 infections. In addition, finger-prick blood tests will be used to detect possible past exposures to COVID-19 and the resulting immune response to the virus.

The process is called serology, or testing for the antibodies against the virus.

Signature’s approach was applauded by the CDC and several of governors in states where its facilities operate.

Click here for more information about BASE10.

Related content:

Comments

comments