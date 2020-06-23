Signature HealthCARE Celebrates 1000+ Coronavirus Recoveries

On Tuesday, Signature HealthCARE shared its celebration of over 1,000 coronavirus recoveries (throughout its 110 facilities in 10 states) in addition to the closure of a COVID-19 unit.

“As of Tuesday, June 23rd, we have a total of 1,103 recoveries. That’s a 77.7-percent of our total number of positive cases so far,” said Joe Steier, President, and CEO of Signature HealthCARE. “We must celebrate the victories and let our communities know, this pandemic can be defeated, one person, one resident, one staff member at a time. We’ve got one-thousand plus victories to prove it.”

The Signature HealthCARE facility in Putnam County, Tennessee, is now coronavirus-free and is closing its COVID-19 unit as a result. That facility has seen a total recovery of 51 of its 57 positive cases.

Residents received a special plaque with a white rose for their successful fight against the virus and staff who worked the COVID-unit received a special plaque and a red rose. Some staff, who worked the COVID-unit and overcame the virus, received both a red and white rose.

As of Tuesday, June 23, some of Signature HealthCARE’s highest state recovery percentages include:

Indiana: 74.3%

Kentucky: 90.2%

Florida: 62.9%

Georgia: 82.4%

North Carolina: 96.3%

Tennessee: 89.6%

Signature HealthCARE says that though there are many encouraging results, all facilities know the battle is far from over, and will continue to take every safety precaution possible – such as the screening of all stakeholders and residents daily for symptoms of the virus, utilizing the proper personal protective equipment (PPE) and alternative methods of communication for families such as telehealth, social media, and the mailing of cards and letters.

A number of residents at the Signature HealthCARE facility in Newburgh, Indiana, added to the facility’s total number of recoveries.

