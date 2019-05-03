HomeSportsMemorial SIAC Girls Tennis Championships May 3rd, 2019 John Rawlings Castle, Central, Evansville, Harrison, Indiana, Mater Dei, Memorial, North, Reitz, Sports Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr Memorial dominates, as the Tigers nearly sweep. Comments comments Related Posts Two People in Critical Condition After Vehicle Crash Youth First Receives $30,000 Donation From United Companies Sentencing Scheduled for Man Convicted of Murder Animal Gas Chamber Ban Receives Positive Feedback Lane Restrictions Planned for SR 66 in Spencer County Theft Reported at CK Newsome Center