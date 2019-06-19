ShrinersFest Returns With a Bigger Air Show!

If you’re wondering why Riverside Drive is closed up to Cherry Street…Evansville’s most iconic and nostalgic summer festival will return to the downtown riverfront tomorrow through Sunday for the sixteenth consecutive year.

Organized by the Hadi Shriners, ShrinersFest includes air shows with the U.S. Army Black Daggers Parachute Team, military reenactments, carnival rides, live music, and daily entertainment which draws more than 30,000 spectators each year.

Headlined by the 2019 ShrinersFest Air Show, this year again promises to deliver another thrill-a-minute program as more than two dozen civilian and military aircraft are planned to participate, including a Russian MIG-17 jet demo, WWII Warbirds, and a B-25 Bomber!





Guests will enjoy a WWII invasion reenactment featuring the USS LST 325, the Rumble on the River USA boxing event, the Miss ShrinersFest pageant, and of course a beer garden.

Buy admission in advance and save 30%!

A ShrinersFest button (or ticket) will be required for entry after 1pm on Friday, June 21 and all day Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23.

Admission will also be required for entry into all beer gardens all weekend long.

Admission is only $10 in advance, $15 at the gate.

2019 SHRINERSFEST AIR SHOW (June 22-23) featuring…

• U.S. Army Black Daggers Parachute Team

• U.S. Army Special Ops Command simulated HALO Jump

• U.S. Air Force T-38 Talons from Vance AFB, OK

• U.S. Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry

• Randy Ball’s MiG-17F Fighter Demonstration

• North American B-25 Mitchell “Show Me”

• Rocky Mountain Renegades Aerobatic Team

• Goodyear FG-1D/F4U Corsair “530”

• Grumman F8F Bearcat WWII Fighter

• North American AT-6 Texan “Spanish Lady”

• Shorts Tucano Mk.1 Demo Team

• Trainer Heritage Flight

• Bob Richards in the Bumblebee Pitts Special

• Nathan Hammond and GhostWriter Airshows

• WWII Invasion Reenactment & Airpower Showcase

• Air Versus Water Showdown (Muscle Biplane Vs. Boats)

• Luke Carrico, Air Show Announcer

• Jon Pawelkop, Airboss

BUTTON LOCATIONS

• Any Hadi Shriner

• Baize Auto Body & Repair

• Evansville Fire Fighters FCU

• Family Roots Nursery

• First Federal Savings Bank

• Hadi Shrine Temple

• Independence Bank

• Liquor Locker

• Old National Bank

• Pet Food Center

• Regions Bank

• Tri-State Painting

• Tropicana

• TMMI (employees only)

• Vicki Brasel State Farm

• WSI (employees only)

• YMCA

• Or buy online!

