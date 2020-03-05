ShrinersFest to Return to Evansville in May

ShrinersFest is returning to Evansville this year and for the first, it’s going to be free!

Officials say no buttons are required for purchase this year. Though, attendees will still be charged to get into the bierstubes; and food, beer, and rides will still be charging.

There is no air show this year, but they are adding a national Kansas City BBQ competition to the other events that normally take place throughout the days.

ShrinersFest 2020 will run from May 28 to 31.