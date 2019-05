Shrinersfest will takeover Evansville’s riverfront in just over a month bringing thousands of visitors to the river city.

The annual tradition returns to the banks of the Ohio June 20th through the 24th.

2019 Shrinersfest buttons are now officially on sale.

Buttons are $10 in advance and will be $15 at the gate.

Kids 12 and under get in free.

