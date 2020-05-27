CoronavirusEvansvilleIndiana

Showplace Cinemas Releases Reopening Plan for All Locations

Tyrone Morris 1 min ago
Less than a minute

Showplace Cinemas on Wednesday released their reopen plan for each theatre and the Burgh House.

  • Showplace East will be opening on June 14.
  • The Burgh House at Showplace Newburgh will be opening on June 10.
  • Showplace Newburgh will be opening on June 19.
  • The FEC bowling lanes will be opening on June 19.
  • Showplace North, Henderson, Harrisburg, Jasper, Princeton & Connersville will open on June 26.
  • The FEC arcade and laser tag facilities will be opening on July 4.

Officials say additional details will be released soon.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates

 

Comments

comments

Back to top button
Close