Showplace Cinemas Releases Reopening Plan for All Locations

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Showplace Cinemas on Wednesday released their reopen plan for each theatre and the Burgh House.

Showplace East will be opening on June 14.

The Burgh House at Showplace Newburgh will be opening on June 10.

Showplace Newburgh will be opening on June 19.

The FEC bowling lanes will be opening on June 19.

Showplace North, Henderson, Harrisburg, Jasper, Princeton & Connersville will open on June 26.

The FEC arcade and laser tag facilities will be opening on July 4.

Officials say additional details will be released soon.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates

Comments

comments