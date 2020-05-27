CoronavirusEvansvilleIndiana
Showplace Cinemas Releases Reopening Plan for All Locations
Showplace Cinemas on Wednesday released their reopen plan for each theatre and the Burgh House.
- Showplace East will be opening on June 14.
- The Burgh House at Showplace Newburgh will be opening on June 10.
- Showplace Newburgh will be opening on June 19.
- The FEC bowling lanes will be opening on June 19.
- Showplace North, Henderson, Harrisburg, Jasper, Princeton & Connersville will open on June 26.
- The FEC arcade and laser tag facilities will be opening on July 4.
Officials say additional details will be released soon.
