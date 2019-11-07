Showplace Cinemas Acquires Jasper 8 Theatres

The Evansville based North Park Cinemas has officially taken ownership of the Jasper 8 Theatres, officials announced Thursday.

The family-owned theater group plans to update the 8 screen theater in 2020 by adding plush and reclining seats to all auditoriums. They also plan on renovating the lobby, updating the concession, replacing countertops, flooring, hallways, and signage throughout.

The theater group will offer patrons a rewards program and specials throughout the year including $5 ticket Tuesday’s and their brand new Sunday Pass deal.

Showplace Cinemas has been in business since 1973 and the new Jasper facility will be their 9th location throughout Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky.

These new screens will take their company to a total of 86. Renovations will begin in early 2020.

Comments

comments