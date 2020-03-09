Showing Children That They Can Forge Their Own Off-Road Path

Does your kid have a need for speed?

Just want to go really, really fast?

There’s a new foundation in town, dedicated to teaching children the sport of desert racing and showing them that they can forge their own off-road path.





When dedicated ATV Motocross racer Preston Lewis was diagnosed with cancer, he knew his racing dreams were on pause.

After I was diagnosed, they basically said that due to my illness, my bone structure wouldn’t be strong enough to handle the forces that MotoCross Racing would inflict on me so that’s when I had to back down from that form of racing and find my next path to go down to stay with motor sports.

However, determined to race again, Preston knew that he could find another path.

I’d always been involved in some form of racing.

I transitioned to follow Desert Racing, but Desert Racing unlike MotoCross is way more expensive, that’s when I contacted Make A Wish.

I wanted to reach other people, draw them into the sport, but that isn’t something that I can do on my own; I needed the connections that Make A Wish could carry, and the marketing tools that they had already established being a foundation so that I could grow my foundation.

Now in operation, OMYF is a way to connect other off-road racing enthusiasts with the sport.

OMYF is a non-profit organization to connect young people with the Off Road Racing industry, specifically Desert Racing; connect them with other teams, other sponsors, other brands so that they can form a career in the industry, or learn the skills and trades to go on and be successful in other relatable careers.

MotorSports racing, especially desert Racing involves a lot of overhead; without already having a team or having a family name, it’s nearly impossible to get into the sport.

Preston says that this foundation keeps the sport alive, and shows children that they can be successful despite their age…or challenges.

Our ultimate goal with this foundation is to give kids the tools to be successful.

We want to show that the kids can be successful people.

That gets discounted a lot of times, and people don’t look at people that are 18-19 years old coming in to the field, coming in to the market, as being strong players, but in reality they are going to be the next strong players, and we need to show that to more people.

They really can, and forge a path no matter where they go.

Click here to donate, or buy merch and get updates on when they’ll be accepting children into the brand new program.

See more of our amazing area on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville.

And check out what’s happening on the city calendar before you head out for some fun!

Comments

comments