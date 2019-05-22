Showers & Storms, Hot & Humid Temperatures Return

Thankfully the Tri-State escaped any severe weather threat overnight. A line of what was once tornadic thunderstorms weakened as it moved into the area. Scattered showers and some locally heavier rain will move through the area during the morning hours. Dry and warm conditions expected through the afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s with a south wind around 5-20MPH.

Tonight will feature mostly cloudy skies and mild conditions, lows will only fall into the low 70s, a few scattered showers and storms can’t be ruled out, especially across northern parts of the Tri-State. Most of the models weaken the line of showers as it moves into the area by daybreak Thursday.

The big story will be the ridge of high pressure that builds across the southeast late week through the weekend. That will bring hot and humid conditions back to the Tri-State. Temperatures will rise Thursday into the upper 80s to around 90 under partly sunny skies, an isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.

Friday looks like the hottest day of the extend forecast, temperatures rising into the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. Could be our first 90 degree temperature in Evansville this year. That warm and humid conditions are likely to continue through Memorial Day Weekend. As we get into Sunday and Memorial Day itself we can’t rule out pop-up afternoon thunderstorms, especially across northern reaches of the Tri-State. It doesn’t look like a washout, but a threat for showers and thunderstorms is there. With many outdoor plans and Bar-B-Q’s likely across the Tri-State stay with 44Weather for the latest updates through Memorial Day!

