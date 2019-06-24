Showers & Storms Ending, Drier Weather Arrives

It was an active weekend throughout the Tri-State, with waves of thunderstorms, some of which were on the severe side packing damaging winds and large hail. Saw many reports of high winds, down trees flash flooding and some power outages. We had a few tornado warned storms that moved across Crittenden, Union, Webster and Hopkins counties Sunday. No tornado was confirmed. NWS Paducah will be surveying areas south of Paducah for a potential tornado.

Our Monday has been rather damp with scattered rain. Good news is there is no threat of severe weather today, in fact will begin seeing drier conditions through the evening. A few scattered showers and even a thunderstorm is possible ahead of a cold front that will pass through the afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Temperatures will fall into the low 60s under starry skies, lower humidity will be with us tonight through most of Tuesday. An absolutely gorgeous Tuesday, mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

High pressure will move in as we settle into a more prototypical summer-like pattern. Begin Wednesday – the weekend highs will push the upper 80s to around the low 90s, with humidity building back into the area. Each day we have the threat of afternoon pop-up thunderstorms.

