Showers Exit, Pleasant & Dry Conditions Move In

After a pretty stellar weekend, at least the first half of it, we saw rain and thunderstorms Sunday. Some of those showers spilled over into early Monday especially across Kentucky. Most of the rainfall has come to an end as an area of low pressure passes to our south. Aside from an isolated shower, drier conditions are expected with gradual clearing. The mild temperatures are sticking around. Highs Monday will be in the low to mid 70s.

.

Gradual clearing will take place through the overnight as we fall into the low to mid 50s. Some patchy fog is is possible. Even with a north to northwest flow temperatures will get up into the low 70s under mostly sunny skies. A pretty nice stretch of weather setting up through mid week. Will duplicate Tuesday weather with Wednesday, with some added clouds late in day.

A large area of low pressure will develop across the Plains midweek, creating blizzard-like conditions for parts of the upper Plains. The storm itself will have a huge wind field and for us will be on the warmer sector of the storm system. Thursday looking for windy and warm conditions with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 in some spots. Winds will gust to 45 to 50 MPH and this is without any thunderstorms. However prior to the passage of a cold front, we can expect some showers and thunderstorms Thursday night. Overall this system will not produce much in the way of moisture for our area, at least that’s the way it looks at the moment.

Look for cooler conditions to develop behind this storms system Friday – Sunday and by the end of the weekend we say another chance for rain.

