Showers End as Cooler Temperatures Move In

Scattered rainfall greeted us Thursday morning, especially across the southern half of the region, over the last 24 hours some areas have picked up nearly 3″ of rain. Good news is most of the rain is pushing off to the east with the exception of a few scattered showers and areas of drizzle. Expect gradual clearing through the afternoon and evening hours from west to east. Temperatures should top off in the upper 70s to around 80 as a cold front passes through today.

As far as severe weather goes, our friends out in the Midwest will FINALLY get a break from the severe storms threat. It looks like the greatest area for severe storms will be east of the Tri-State, eastern portions of the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic will be in for yet another round of damaging winds, large hail, flash flooding and tornadoes.

Back here in the Tri-State the passing cold front will usher in northwest winds, which means cooler temperatures and less humid conditions. Tonight will see partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s. An absolutely spectacular Friday is on the horizon with mostly sunny skies and highs topping off in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Expect a relatively dry weekend ahead with the exception of late Saturday we could see a few showers and thunderstorms, aside from that temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. The slightly cooler temperatures should continue through the start of the first week of June.

