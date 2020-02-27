Shots of Snow Then 60s

Sunny skies have return to the area and will be short-lived, unfortunately. Another deck of clouds will move back into the region later this evening into the overnight. There is a small chance of flurries between the hours of 10PM – 2AM. No accumulations are expect but don’t be surprise to see a quick dusting of snow on your car windshields tomorrow morning.

Friday will start on a sunny note before more clouds move in throughout the afternoon. Those clouds could generate a small chance of more flurries to wrap up your workweek, again no accumulations expected.

This weekend looks wonderful. Firstly, we warm near seasonal with blue skies for Saturday afternoon. If that was not enough for you, how about 60s for Sunday with partly cloudy conditions.

