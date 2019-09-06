Illinois

Shots Fired Through Door at Mt. Carmel Motel

Blaine Fentress 1 min ago
Police have detained a man following a shots fired call at a motel in Mt. Carmel, Illinois.

Wabash County 911 received a call that someone had fired gunshots through the door of their room at the Super 8 Motel in Mt. Carmel.

When police arrived, they encountered a man carrying a loaded weapon.  Police detained him without incident and took him to the Wabash County Jail for questioning.  No injuries reported at the motel.  The shooting remains under investigation.

