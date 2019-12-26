Shoppers to Return to Stores Post-Christmas Day

With stores re-opening following Christmas, shoppers will return to the stores.

According to the National Retail Federation, 68% of holiday consumers will shop the stores for post-Christmas Day sales from December 26 to January 1st. 55% of those shoppers will return or exchange gifts that they received during Christmas within the first month of receiving them.

49% plan on taking advantage of post-holiday sales and promotions while 27% plan on using gift cards.

Of those returning gifts, 80% prefer returning or exchanging them in person at stores.

Overall, between November 1st and December 31st, the NRF forecast sales will total between $727.9 and $730.7 billion dollars.

