New Grocery Store Guidelines Prompt Many to Use Online Shopping Services

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we shop – in the Tri-State and all around the United States of America.

Many stores here at home have implemented new guidelines for shoppers trying to get what they need.

Just this week, both Walmart and Schnucks announced further steps to slow the spread of COVID-19, limiting the number of shoppers allowed in stores at a given time.

Walmart will only allow five customers per 1000 square feet – and some stores will put down markers to direct one-way traffic. Schnucks has asked that just one person per household enter their stores.

As all of these rules and restrictions are a drastic change to the shopping experience that most are used to, some shoppers in Evansville shared their thoughts on the matter.

“I was in here last week and a lot has changed from then,” Kelsi Herrin, a shopper at an Evansville Walmart explained. “They’ve added a lot more restrictions on where you can and can’t go and they have employees walking around and kind of checking, making sure nobody is standing in one place, and making sure that they are keeping people getting in and getting out and getting everything they need.”

Getting the things you need from the store will now take longer than before, but many customers believe these are the right steps to take to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

“It can be hard because like I said I have a family of seven at home and sometimes there’s not everything we need,” Herrin went on to explain.

As It Becomes More Difficult for Some Shoppers to Get What They Need With a Visit to the Store, Many Are Turning to Alternative Methods of Obtaining Essentials

More now than ever, many are turning to smartphone apps as a means of getting their groceries delivered.

Grocery delivery services were already growing in popularity before the coronavirus pandemic – now for some, these services are a lifeline.

Retail analysts say that even after the pandemic comes to an end, consumer habits could be changed forever.

A recent study shows that 31% of U.S. households bought groceries online during the month of March, up more than 145% compared to a 2019 survey.

“Some of these people who are temporarily using online channel, they will continue using,” said Dr. Subodha Kumar, Temple University’s Fox School of Business Professor. “They see that it is not really that bad, and in fact, it is a lot more convenient.”

Comments

comments