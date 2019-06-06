Shop for Authentic Antiques in a Picturesque Small Town

Are you looking for an authentic antique and vintage show in a picturesque small town?

You’re in luck, there’s one this weekend!



Antiques Show located outside on Main Street & inside the Ribeyre Gymnasium, over 50 booths of dealers with antiques & vintage home décor, sterling, jewelry, art, cast iron cookware, quilts, & more! Something at every price level.

Stroll through Utopia and shop from over 50 booths on Main Street and inside the Ribeyre Gymnasium in New Harmony, this Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday is 9am-5pm, Sunday is 9am-4pm.

The event is free, and will happen whether it rains or not.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

