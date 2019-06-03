Shooting Victim’s Family Friend Speaks Out

Authorities launched an investigation into a deadly shooting that happened at a house party over the weekend on Crisp Road. Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies say this definitely shows how widespread gun violence is becoming.

“This is a rural area. This is not inside the city limits so it’s a very rural area where this occurred so it can happen anywhere at any time,” says Major Barry Smith.

Three teenagers were shot. 18-year-old Jasper Brown and 16-year-old Amarius Winstead both died at Owensboro Regional Health. 19-year-old Tyler Glover is still recovering.

Now Robert Sawyer, one of Winstead’s family friends, is helping raise money for Winstead’s funeral by washing cars.

“I’ve known him since he was a baby,” says Sawyer. “Just remembering that smile, I nicknamed him ‘Pinky’ because he was so bright. He was always like, ‘Why are you calling me ‘Pinky’?’ ‘Because you are Pink’ ‘That’s now my name.”

Now Sawyer has one request, which could save a life.

“Put the guns down. If you have a problem with somebody, fight. I’m not saying go start a fight but fight. You get to go home the next day. You get to go home in the morning,” says Sawyer.

Sawyer will be washing cars Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 A.M.- 12 P.M. at 1232 Omega Street in Owensboro. All proceeds will go towards Winstead’s funeral expenses.

